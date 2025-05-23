Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 215.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 1.1%

CB opened at $287.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.39 and its 200-day moving average is $280.99. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $251.42 and a 1-year high of $306.91.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,553 shares of company stock worth $43,257,220 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.