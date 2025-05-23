Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1,232.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 129,876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,752,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $56.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,541. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,428,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,424.24. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNXC

Concentrix Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.