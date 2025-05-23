CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

CISO Global Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CISO opened at $1.33 on Thursday. CISO Global has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of CISO Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CISO Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.11% of CISO Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

