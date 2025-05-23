BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

BranchOut Food Price Performance

Shares of BOF stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. BranchOut Food has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative return on equity of 255.53% and a negative net margin of 72.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BranchOut Food Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOF. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BranchOut Food in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BranchOut Food in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BranchOut Food in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BranchOut Food in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BranchOut Food in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

