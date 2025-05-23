Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 598 ($8.03) and last traded at GBX 586 ($7.87), with a volume of 252587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 579 ($7.77).

Banco Santander Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 529.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 454.45.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of €0.11 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.