ai16z (AI16Z) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $385.48 Million

ai16z (AI16Z) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One ai16z token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ai16z has a total market capitalization of $385.48 million and $133.35 million worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ai16z has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,660.63 or 0.99672613 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109,926.68 or 0.99106927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ai16z Profile

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,998,577 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,685 tokens. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @ai16zdao. ai16z’s official website is elizaos.ai.

Buying and Selling ai16z

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,998,577.43727622. The last known price of ai16z is 0.34602197 USD and is up 4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 266 active market(s) with $153,964,807.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elizaos.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ai16z directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ai16z should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ai16z using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

