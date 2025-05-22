Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for IFF Earnings

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cfra downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Shares of IFF opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.93%.

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $185,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,812.93. This trade represents a 41.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,050 shares of company stock worth $1,869,147. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $2,143,882,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $452,363,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,658,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,381 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $57,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

