Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 113,867 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,079 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after acquiring an additional 571,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $947,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $827,338,000 after acquiring an additional 556,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $681,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,890 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $317.56 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $391.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.72.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

