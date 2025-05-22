What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for Zymeworks Q2 Earnings?

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 170.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZYME. TD Securities started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $69,725.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,883,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,672,436.24. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,405,768 shares of company stock valued at $16,773,032 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 14.8% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 17,259,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,561,000 after buying an additional 2,231,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,879,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,834 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,552,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 123,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 766,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

