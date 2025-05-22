Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 25,119 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 620.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,138,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 851,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,947,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Graver Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,026,000.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.42.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

