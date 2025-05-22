Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 28,961 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 3.9%

KTOS stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 5,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $191,574.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,642.52. This trade represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,699,614.88. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,007,207. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

