Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $351.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $284.84 and a 1-year high of $402.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.92.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

