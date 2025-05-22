UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UroGen Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $192.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,360,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,368 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,834,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after buying an additional 47,447 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $35,461,000. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 32.1% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,152,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,812,000 after buying an additional 522,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,628,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

