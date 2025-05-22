Q3 EPS Estimates for CF Industries Boosted by Zacks Research

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CF Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $98.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 150,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2,848.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 280,535 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,202,000 after buying an additional 225,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

