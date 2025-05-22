The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $783,838.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,123.76. This trade represents a 5.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,412 shares of company stock worth $3,014,797. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

