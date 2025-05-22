State of Wyoming Increases Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 181.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Veralto were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Veralto by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,762,000 after acquiring an additional 276,666 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Veralto by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Veralto by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Veralto by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,999,000 after purchasing an additional 85,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,702.80. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $46,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,499.64. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,442,018 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $100.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $83.87 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

