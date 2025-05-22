RB Capital Management LLC Buys 15,684 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises about 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTLF Bank grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 246,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 697,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ADX stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.