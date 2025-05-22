Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 98 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,407.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $105.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.79. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.45 and a 52 week high of $114.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

