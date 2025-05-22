Novem Group Makes New $625,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Novem Group acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.1%

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

