Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.47 and last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 3950637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Mosaic Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 169.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

