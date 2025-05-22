McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 131.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $178.87 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $134.11 and a one year high of $193.06. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.92.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.