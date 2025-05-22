McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $122.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

