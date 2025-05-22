Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 216.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank cut Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,299.29.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,293.31 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,379.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,791.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,891.27. The company has a market cap of $172.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $20.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

