49 Wealth Management LLC Invests $453,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.68 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.00.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

