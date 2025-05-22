49 Wealth Management LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

49 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. McHugh Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $9,222,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $191.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day moving average of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

