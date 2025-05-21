USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,591,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,000. Sophron Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $967,000. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,660,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 25,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

NYSE DLR opened at $170.10 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

