TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. State of Wyoming owned 0.06% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 204,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,053,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 68,116 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 46,937 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $625.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a current ratio of 156.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.