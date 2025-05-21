State of Wyoming Sells 17,181 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

State of Wyoming lessened its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,181 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 260,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $16.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -608.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $262.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $45,626.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 421,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,296.08. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 106,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $1,268,450.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,234 shares in the company, valued at $17,697,895.24. This trade represents a 6.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 723,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,957,809. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

