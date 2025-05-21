State of Wyoming Purchases 4,866 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

State of Wyoming raised its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 239.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in ON were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,536,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of ON by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ON from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $68.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

ON Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ONON opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 138.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.