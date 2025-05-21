State of Wyoming Purchases 21,165 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

State of Wyoming boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 118.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 5,458.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Emergent BioSolutions

In other news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $204,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,100 shares in the company, valued at $589,413. The trade was a 25.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:EBS opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.09.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 31st that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

(Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.