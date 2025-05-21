State of Wyoming Has $389,000 Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 173,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $63.80. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $158.61.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $192.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.86 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACLS

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.