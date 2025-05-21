Note Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Note Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,256,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $172.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

