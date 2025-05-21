NCM Capital Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Farrell Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 28,828 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VSGX opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.71.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

