Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share on Friday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a 24.4% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMY opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 103,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2034. BSMY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

