Governance OHM Self Reported Market Cap Hits $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and $178.80 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for approximately $5,249.85 or 0.04922510 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
