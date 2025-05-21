Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading Up 40.9% – Here’s What Happened

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 40.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 302,242 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 483% from the average daily volume of 51,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Aurania Resources Trading Up 40.9%

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.59.

About Aurania Resources

(Get Free Report)

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.