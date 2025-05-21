Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,644,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,297 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises 0.7% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned 2.08% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $41,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIHP. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,811.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 15.3%

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.