Elequin Capital LP Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUJ. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

