Css LLC Il Cuts Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Css LLC Il lessened its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.08% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

