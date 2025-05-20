Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,550 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.26% of Samsara worth $62,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $487,236.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,839,991.28. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $934,170.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 985,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,369,211.22. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,239,721 shares of company stock valued at $48,223,793 over the last 90 days. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.40 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

