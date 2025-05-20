Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IAF stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $4.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

