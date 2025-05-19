Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 419,200 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,200 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.1% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.24% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $485,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $3,149,754,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after buying an additional 1,433,444 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,889,000 after buying an additional 858,193 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68,617.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 762,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,810,000 after buying an additional 761,649 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $377,901,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,736.32. The trade was a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $59,506,950.58. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,075 shares of company stock worth $7,305,942 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:TMO opened at $412.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.50 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

