Tabor Asset Management LP Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Tabor Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,433 shares during the period. Viking makes up about 3.2% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Viking were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIK. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Viking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Viking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VIK opened at $48.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.05.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Viking to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viking from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Viking in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

