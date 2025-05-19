Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,311,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060,916 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.24% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $106,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,863,850 shares of company stock worth $2,772,203,450. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

