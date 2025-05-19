Best Infrastructure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 16th

NVIDIA, Coinbase Global, Alphabet, Broadcom, Alibaba Group, Cisco Systems, and Quantum Computing are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop and operate essential facilities and services—such as transportation networks, utilities, energy and water systems, and communications infrastructure. Because these assets often carry long-term contracts or regulated revenues, they tend to deliver stable cash flows and dividends, appealing to investors seeking steady income and lower volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.22. 159,702,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,865,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN stock traded up $17.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.83. 21,119,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,972,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.74. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $349.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.72. The stock had a trading volume of 31,062,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,018,507. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $4.20 on Friday, hitting $228.44. 12,926,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,154,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.91. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.36. 12,823,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,510,312. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.70 and a 200 day moving average of $107.05. The stock has a market cap of $296.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,235,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,480,525. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

QUBT stock traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,701,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,719,040. Quantum Computing has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Featured Stories