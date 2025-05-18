Strategic Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.0%

SLB stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

