Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.41.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $116.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.77. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $1,332,467.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,704,758.29. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,751 shares of company stock valued at $4,476,830. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

