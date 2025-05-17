NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.4%

MTD opened at $1,158.93 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,107.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,218.69.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,296.13.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

