Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,476 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Republic Services by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Republic Services by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Republic Services from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of RSG stock opened at $247.69 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.92 and a 52-week high of $253.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.93.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

