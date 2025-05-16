Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Roku by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,353,000 after buying an additional 56,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after buying an additional 34,898 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Roku stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average is $74.47. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $104.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,225. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,225. The trade was a 42.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,111 shares of company stock worth $1,365,112. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

